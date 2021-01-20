India vs Australia: Pakistan cricketers hail Team India's incredible series win Down Under

Akram, who is one the best bowlers cricket has ever seen, said he hasn't seen a bold, brave, and boisterous Asian side on a tougher tour of Australia before this achievement. "Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave and boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turnaround from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others. kudos India," Akram tweeted.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions - to register a historic win

Former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi too congratulated India on winning the Test series against Australia away from home and said the series will be "remembered for a long time". It took 32 years and two months for a team to beat Australia at the Gabba, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1. India had lost the first Test at Adelaide which was a Pink Ball Test.

"Incredible performance India! Despite so many injuries and setbacks India have pulled off an astonishing series win. Congratulations to Indian team, this series will be remembered for a long time," Afridi tweeted.