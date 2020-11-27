Cricket
India vs Australia | Protesters invade Sydney ground with placards against Adani project Down Under

Sydney, November 27: In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia before being escorted out here on Friday (November 27).

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion. Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to up to 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series. The engagement comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

Story first published: Friday, November 27, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
