India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Brisbane Test, to consult hand specialist in Sydney

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Injuries have plagued the Indian team in their ongoing series Down Under. After Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday, the BCCI confirmed the cricketer will be unavailable for the final Test in Brisbane.
The India all rounder later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb.
India vs Australia: Huge blow for visitors as injured Ravindra Jadeja out of Brisbane Test
The 32-year-old cricketer will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.
A BCCI release on Monday confirmed that Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba. Injury concerns have plagued the visitors, but that did not hamper Ajinkya Rahane’s side from taking the series into the final Test for the decider.
After securing a commendable draw in the third test in Sydney, the visiting Indian side will now take on hosts Australia in Brisbane for the series deciding final Test.
Source: BCCI
