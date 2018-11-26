India vs Australia: Report card of Kohli and band after T20I series

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 8/10

The left-handed opener has been in his elements in the series. Dhawan made a fifty in the first T20I at Brisbane and a scorching 41 at Sydney that set the tone for India's chase. Dhawan does not have any immediate international outing as he is not part of the Test squad but those two knocks will keep him in good spirits ahead of a slew of ODI assignments post the Test series.

2. Rohit Sharma - 5/10

The Indian vice-captain did not have any particularly good series. He got out early at Brisbane and was castled by Adam Zampa when looked set for a bigger innings at Sydney. Rohit also had a dropped catch to his credit - Aaron Finch off Krunal Pandya at long-off. Now, Rohit will be seen in whites and he will be hoping for a better outing in the longer format.

3. Virat Kohli - 7/10

Kohli had a rather edgy outing in Brisbane but dished out a familiar cool innings while chasing in Sydney that helped India hunt down 165 with two balls to spare. It was a composed innings in which structured pacing rather than thrilling acceleration found importance. The patience and calculation Kohli showed during this innings would send ominous signals to Aussies ahead of the Test series.

4. KL Rahul - 3/10

The T20I series was another reminder of the struggles Rahul face to adapt himself to the needs of middle-order. His collection of 27 runs at 13.50 with a strike rate of 84.37, the only frontline Indian batsmen with a strike rate less than 100 in this series - amply illustrated the gulf between Rahul the opener and Rahul the middle order batsman. Hopefully, he will produce better efforts once returns to pole position in Tests from December 6.

5. Rishabh Pant - 2/10

Another huge disappointment of the series. Someone in the team management should tell the left-hander that he does not need to smash every ball into oblivion. At Brisbane, he had a good chance to see India home but went for a reverse scoop of Andrew Tye to get caught at point. At Sydney, he opted for a pull against Tye's slow short ball and was caught behind off the first ball when leaving the delivery could have earned a run for the team through a wide. He will have to be more mature and patient in the Test series.

6. Dinesh Karthik - 7.5/10

The two matches in which he batted, Karthik showed his maturity and versatility as a batsman. At Brisbane, the burden of taking India home was on him and he responded with a 13-ball 30 but failed narrowly as he fell to the need to get three boundaries in as many balls. At Sydney, Kohli as the chase orchestrator and Karthik supported him with an unbeaten 22 off 18 balls and added 60 runs for the fifth wicket with his captain.

7. Krunal Pandya - 6/10

He began the series with a horror outing, conceding 55 runs off four overs and there were calls for his ouster. But the team management persisted with him and at Melbourne he came up with an improved effort conceding 26 runs and taking a wicket. At Sydney, Pandya conceded 36 runs but took four wickets to cripple the smooth-scoring Australians who never really recovered and settled for a score much lesser than they looked to achieve at one stage. Pandya emerged India's leading wicket-taker with 5 scalps.

8. Bhuvenshwar Kumar - 6.5/10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started off well at Brisbane conceding 15 runs off his 3 overs and at Melbourne he was better taking two wickets for 20 runs off three overs. However, at Sydney he was off the radar a bit. But the outings might have helped him to get a feel of the conditions before his chance comes up in Test cricket against Australia.

9. Kuldeep Yadav - 8/10

The left-arm wrist spinner was India's best bowler in the series, four wickets from three matches at a stunning economy of 5.5 and strike rate of 18. None of the Aussie batsmen were comfortable against him, failing to read him off the hand or off the deck and the struggles of Finch were a just reflection.

10. Jasprit Bumrah - 6/10

Bumrah, on his first Australian tour, looked more like learning the conditions and he did a good job though went for a few runs at Sydney. But he will be wiser for the experience and we may see an improved version in the Test series soon. He was pretty thrifty at Brisbane and Melbourne and took two wickets across three matches.

11. Khaleel Ahmed - 3/10

After making a fine impression in the series against the West Indies at home, there were some expectations on the left-arm pacer. But figures of 3-0-42-1, 4-0-39-2 and 4-0-35-0 tell us clearly that Ahmed struggled for aim and his length was not suited to Aussie pitches where batsmen are good at cut and pull. Ahmed will have to find a way to outfox the batsmen when the conditions are not conducive to swing bowling.