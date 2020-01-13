India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli to Aaron Finch: Cricketers chase big records in ODI series

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side has an opportunity to create a few records when they take on Australia in the three ODIs.

Let's take a look at some of the records and milestones that could be touched by Indian players against the Aussies.

# If Team India defeats Australia in this series, then it will become the second team in the world to claim 200 ODI wins. Australia is the only team to have touched this milestone. The Aussies have so far won 280 ODIs.

# However, the Men In Yellow have an edge over the Men In Blue in the latter's backyard. Together these two teams have played 11 bilateral series, 6 have been won by the Australians while Indians have only won 5.

# Overall India and Australia have played 137 one-dayers of which Aussies have won 77 while India came out victorious in 50 of them. India has hosted Australia in 61 ODIs. Australia have 29 of those matches while India won 27.

# Virat Kohli-led Indian side hosted Australia at home last year for a 5-match ODI series which the hosts lost 3-2. India lost the series despite taking an initial 2-0 lead in the series as they ended up losing three matches on the trot.

# Rohit Sharma - who was rested during the Sri Lanka T20 series - is making his comeback to the Indian side and the Hitman loves batting against the Aussies. In 37 ODIs against Australia, Rohit has amassed 2037 runs at an average of 67, which also include 7 centuries. The Indian opener slammed his maiden double century in the ODIs against the same opponent. If Rohit manages to score 56 more runs in this series then he'll complete 9000 ODI runs.

# The Hitman has hit 93 sixes against the Aussies in international cricket and if he manages to hit 7 maximums in the three games then he'll complete a century of sixes against the Australians. Chris Gayle is the only batsman to have smashed 100-plus sixes against a nation. The Jamaican has hit 130 maximums against England till date.

# Kohli has a chance to equal his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record in this series. Tendulkar scored 20 ODI centuries on the Indian soil while Kohli currently sits on 19 tons on home soil. He will look to equal another record of the batting great in this series.

# Australia's captain Aaron Finch also chases a unique record in the upcoming series. If he gets another century stand with his opening partner David Warner then they'll become the second most successful opening pair for the Aussies after Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist.