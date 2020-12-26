Cricket
India vs Australia: Shane Warne, Wasim Jaffer lead Twitter to question 'not out' for Tim Paine run out

By
Image Grab: Fox Cricket
Image Grab: Fox Cricket

Melbourne, December 26: Umpiring on the opening day of the second Test match between Australia and India came under scrutiny when Australia captain Tim Paine was given 'not out' by the third umpire on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday (December 26).

While reviewing the run-out of Paine in the Australian innings the TV umpire ruled the cricketer not out even as the replays showed that the batsman's bat failed to enter the crease in time. Though it was a tough decision and the umpire gave the batsman the benefit of doubt which irked many.

The replays kept showing that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had collected the throw from Umesh Yadav and disturbed the stumps just in time. However, the third umpire Paul Wilson flashed 'not out' on the big screen.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Wade at MCG

The umpire's decision irked many as they believed it was clearly a run-out as Paine was marginally short of the crease. Some also questioned the ICC as well as the broadcasters for not using the ultra slow-motion camera to prevent such howlers.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter:

Luckily, Team India didn't have to pay much for the decision which went against them as Paine was dismissed for 13 by R Ashwin after getting caught at leg slip by Hanuma Vihari.

Earlier in the day, Paine won the toss and elected to bat first against India with an aim to dominate the tourists and take 2-0 lead in the four-match series. This is the 100th men's Test between Australia and India, just the seventh fixture in the game's history to reach a century of iterations; Australia have won 43 of their previous 99 men's Tests against India (D27, L28).

Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
