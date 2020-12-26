India vs Australia: Shane Warne, Wasim Jaffer lead Twitter to question 'not out' for Tim Paine run out

While reviewing the run-out of Paine in the Australian innings the TV umpire ruled the cricketer not out even as the replays showed that the batsman's bat failed to enter the crease in time. Though it was a tough decision and the umpire gave the batsman the benefit of doubt which irked many.

The replays kept showing that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had collected the throw from Umesh Yadav and disturbed the stumps just in time. However, the third umpire Paul Wilson flashed 'not out' on the big screen.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Wade at MCG

The umpire's decision irked many as they believed it was clearly a run-out as Paine was marginally short of the crease. Some also questioned the ICC as well as the broadcasters for not using the ultra slow-motion camera to prevent such howlers.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter:

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

It's Like Dhoni's IPL Final Run-out



' Out On Big TVs . Not Out in Small TVs ' https://t.co/R5ypelbQMk — . (@bottom_hand) December 26, 2020

Tim Paine survives a very tight run out call... Did the 3rd umpire make the right decision? pic.twitter.com/V6eCwf9d9H — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) December 26, 2020

That was out. No conclusive evidence that he made his ground. — Neel Patel (@neelp_loyola) December 26, 2020

If you saw any conclusive evidence either way, you did better than me. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) December 26, 2020

Looked not-out. Let’s see 🥸 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2020

That was OUT.

Jason Holder was right. If players can be in a bio-bubble for soooo long....let umpires should be doing the same. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2020

Luckily, Team India didn't have to pay much for the decision which went against them as Paine was dismissed for 13 by R Ashwin after getting caught at leg slip by Hanuma Vihari.

Earlier in the day, Paine won the toss and elected to bat first against India with an aim to dominate the tourists and take 2-0 lead in the four-match series. This is the 100th men's Test between Australia and India, just the seventh fixture in the game's history to reach a century of iterations; Australia have won 43 of their previous 99 men's Tests against India (D27, L28).