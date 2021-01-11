India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly highlights importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin

The trio of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin played crucial roles along with Hanuma Vihari to withstand the fierce Australian bowling attack on the final day to snatch a remarkable draw against the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Following the epic draw in Sydney, Ganguly took to social media to highlight the importance of the trio, who have often been criticized.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Pujara, Pant, Ashwin, Vihari shine as visitors earn epic draw in Sydney

"Hope all of us realise the importance of Pujara, Pant and Ashwin in cricket teams...batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that," Ganguly tweeted.

"..well fought India..time to win the series @bcci," he wrote.

Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 11, 2021

India began the final day on the backfoot, chasing a huge target of 407 and losing skipper in the second over of the day, but Pant (97) and Pujara (77) played brilliantly to give India hope of an unlikely win.

After the dismissal of the duo, Ashwin (39 not out off 128 balls) and Hanuma Vihari (23 not out off 161) saw through the last session to save the Test and pull off a draw.

With the series locked at 1-1, India riding on from the SCG and MCG Tests will go into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, which starts on Friday (January 15) full of confidence.