India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for playing unbelievable and irresponsible shot

Rohit - who opened the Indian innings in the second session of the Brisbane Test on day two - was batting on 44 when he played a rather reckless shot to gift his wicket away. Set Rohit - who did all the good work into the middle and laid foundation for a big score - danced down the track to take on the offensive against Australia spinner, Nathan Lyon, and hit the bowler over long-on for a big shot.

Fans criticise Rohit's shot selection

Unlucky for Rohit, he failed to meddle the ball well while attempting to hole it out but failed to connect well. The ball took the aerial route but it wasn't hit with a lot of power, as a result, it couldn't clear the boundary and an alert Mitchell Starc took a good sliding catch to end Rohit's knock.

It was the third instance in the series when Rohit failed to capitalise upon the good start and let the advantage slip away through his hands. As the Mumbaikar failed to complete a big score and was criticised for his poor shot selection despite being a senior player.

Speaking on Channel 7 after Rohit's dismissal, Gavaskar said, "That's an unbelievable and irresponsible shot from Rohit Sharma. You've just hit a boundary earlier, why would you play that? You're a senior player, there's no excuse for this. An unnecessary wicket gifted away, totally unnecessary."

Rohit - who hasn't enjoyed much success in the longest format of the game in Australia - has so far batted in 13 innings and on four occasions he has been dismissed for scores under 10. On nine occasions he has scored in between 26 & 63 (not out) Down Under. The stylish batsman - who started opening as a regular opener in the Tests last year - has averaged a paltry 33 on the Australian soil.