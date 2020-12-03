India vs Australia: Surreal experience to represent country: Natarajan

Making his debut in the final ODI, India pacer T Natarajan said on Thursday that it was a 'surreal experience to represent the country’. The Tamil Nadu player, who impressed during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was handed an India call-up.

The pacer, who pocketed 16 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded IPL season, was labelled as the 'Yorker machine’.

His impressive show handed him a call-up in the T20 squad and later he was added in the ODI team as back-up. After India lost to Australia in the first two ODIs, skipper Virat Kohli handed the 29-year-old bowler the cap before the start of the match.

On Thursday, the pacer took to Twitter and said, “It was a surreal experience to represent the county. Thanks to everyone for your wishes. Looking forward for more challenges.”

It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes.



Looking forward for more challenges 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/22DlO9Xuiv — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 3, 2020

In his International debut, the pacer bagged two crucial wickets of Marcus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar. His ten overs included a maiden over, while he returned with figures of 2-70. Natarajan along with Shardul Thakur, who bagged three wickets helped derail the Australian line-up as the hosts failed to chase down the target.

Though India lost the series, the Men in Blue will be content to finish with a win, as they now head into the three-match T20 International series, starting on Friday.