India vs Australia: Surreal experience to represent country: Natarajan

Bengaluru, Dec. 3: India prevented Australia from completing a series whitewash on Wednesday, as the visitors clinched a 13-run win in the final ODI of the three-match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Making his debut in the final ODI, India pacer T Natarajan said on Thursday that it was a 'surreal experience to represent the country’. The Tamil Nadu player, who impressed during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was handed an India call-up.
The pacer, who pocketed 16 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded IPL season, was labelled as the 'Yorker machine’.
His impressive show handed him a call-up in the T20 squad and later he was added in the ODI team as back-up. After India lost to Australia in the first two ODIs, skipper Virat Kohli handed the 29-year-old bowler the cap before the start of the match.
On Thursday, the pacer took to Twitter and said, “It was a surreal experience to represent the county. Thanks to everyone for your wishes. Looking forward for more challenges.”
It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes.— Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 3, 2020
Looking forward for more challenges 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/22DlO9Xuiv
In his International debut, the pacer bagged two crucial wickets of Marcus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar. His ten overs included a maiden over, while he returned with figures of 2-70. Natarajan along with Shardul Thakur, who bagged three wickets helped derail the Australian line-up as the hosts failed to chase down the target.
Though India lost the series, the Men in Blue will be content to finish with a win, as they now head into the three-match T20 International series, starting on Friday.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.