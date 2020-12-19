Mohammed Shami taken to hospital for a scan after wrist injury; suspense over pacer's availability looms

Shami's participation in the remainder of the Test series was thrown into doubt after he found himself "unable to even lift his arm". The right-arm pacer was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during India's second innings which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine. The Bengal speedster - who walked out of the ground getting retired hurt - was taken to a hospital for scans.

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens," Kohli revealed after the visitors succumbed to an eight-wicket loss.

The team's medical staff rushed into his aid during the match and after some deliberation, Shami decided to walk back to the dressing room ending the visitors' innings in 21.2 overs.

After the physiotherapist applied, what looked like, a painkilling spray, Shami tried to resume batting but he didn't seem comfortable and decided against continuing. Team India took a significant 53-run lead after wrapping up Australia's batting attack to 191 in the first innings but they were delivered a knockout punch in the second innings when all of their batsmen succumbed to a sensational bowling performance from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the first session of Day 3. With 90 required to chase, Australians reached home quite comfortably as they overhauled the target for the loss of two wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

The two teams will meet again on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where the visitors will be without the services of Kohli, who will head back home for the birth of his first child.