India Vs Australia: Team India's No.1 Test ranking on the line in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By
New Delhi, Dec 4: The Indian cricket team's No.1 Test ranking will be at stake as they take on Australia in the four-match series, starting December 6. Virat Kohli and Co. could, however, can hold on to their position if it manages to draw even just one game. Australia are currently ranked fifth on the table.

India tour of Australia: Full Schedule

The four-Test series also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts in Adelaide on Thursday (December 6). India are on 116 points, while Australia are on 102 points in the ICC rankings.

The second Test match between the two teams starts on December 14 at Perth while the third Test will be played at Melbourne, starting December 26 (Boxing Day). The fourth and final will begin from January 3rd and will be held in Sydney.

Here are all the possible permutation and combinations that could change the ICC Test rankings after the series between these two teams comes to an end in January.

Clean sweep to catapult Australia to the top

Clean sweep to catapult Australia to the top

"A 4-0 series win for Australia will move them into No.1 position in Test rankings; India need to draw one Test to retain top spot," the ICC said in a statement.

If India clean sweep the series?

If India clean sweep the series?

India (116 points) are 14 points ahead of Australia (102 points).

"This difference of 14 points means Kohli and his boys are expected to win the series comfortably and their failure to do so will result in the Asian side losing points," the ICC stated.

If India win the series 4-0, they will move to 120 points while Australia will drop to 97 points.

However, if the series result is reversed, then Australia will move to numero uno position on 110 points and India will slip to third on 108 points (0.065 behind England).

A win will keep India at the top

A win will keep India at the top

For India to successfully defend the top ranking, they will have to draw at least one Test.

A 3-0 series result in Australia's favour will mean that Kohli's men will be on 109 points and the home side will be on 108 points.

A 3-1 series win for Australia means they will finish on 107 points and India will end on 111 points.

No change in the batting list

No change in the batting list

There is no change to the top-20 batting list, which is headed by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Banned Australian batsman Steve Smith and Kane Williamson of New Zealand are second and third, respectively.

Kohli can further better his rating points if his bats the way he's been batting this entire year.

India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also has a chance to go higher in the rankings if he scores runs.

Chance for Jadeja & Ashwin

Chance for Jadeja & Ashwin

In the rankings for bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja is the best-placed Indian at fifth, while R Ashwin was also unchanged at seventh.

However, it remains to be seen how many spinners Team India plays in Australia. If the tourists opt for just one spinner then Ashwin might get a preference over Jadeja despite the latter being higher ranked. Even chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is in contention for that second spinner's spot in the side.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 8:25 [IST]
