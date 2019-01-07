Cricket

By
India win maiden Test series in Australia: Twitterati hail Kohli & Co. for standing tall Down Under
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Sydney, Jan 7: Rain played spoilsport and a bit of anti-climax as the fourth and final Test was abandoned due to bad weather but India won the series 2-1 in Sydney to claim their first-ever series win on the Australian soil here on Monday (January 7).

After the first session was washed out, the match officials finally decided to call off the game at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as Team India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy Down Under to script history. Virat Kohli, thus, became the first Indian captain to lift the Border Gavaskar Trophy on the Australian soil.

India clinch series in Australia

India needed all 10 Australian wickets to win this match by an innings and wrap up the series 3-1 but a draw prevented them from getting a desirable result. A draw couldn't hamper the result of the series as the tourists had taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in Melbourne. India were likely to have won the Sydney Test as well, if not for rain, and would have wrapped up the series by a margin of 3-1. India completely deserved to be the better side for they dominated this series from the very first match.

After winning the opening Test in Adelaide, Kohli and his boys suffered a defeat in second at WACA but the way they came back to win the third one in Melbourne spoke volumes about the character of this side as they took an unassailable 2-1 lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara - who slammed mammoth 193 in the first innings - was awarded the Player of the match. Pujara who smashed three centuries and aggregated 521 runs at an average of 74 also got the Player of the Series trophy for his superb batting performance. Kuldeep Yadav (5-99), Ravindra Jadeja (81 runs and 2-73), and Rishabh Pant (159*) were the standout performers in the game that ended in a draw.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity and fans reacted on India's historic series win Down Under:

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
