India vs Australia Test Series 2020-21: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

New Delhi, Jan 19: Team India created history as they chased down 328 in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane.
Young guns Rishabh Pant (89 not out), Shubman Gill (91) and the 'new wall' of Indian cricket Cheteshwar Pujara (56) struck brilliant half-centuries to help India end Australia's dominance at the Gabba in an improbable run chase, their highest at the venue.
India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill have been unreal: Ravi Shastri
With this win, Team India created history by winning its second consecutive Test series Down Under and etched their names in the history books, and made it a series to remember for ages.
India vs Australia: How 'humble' boys tamed Aussies at Fort Gabba!
The Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Here's the full list of award winners, records created and statistics from the match as well as the entire four-Test series:
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: India captain Ajinkya Rahane collects the trophy
Player of the match in Brisbane Test: Rishabh Pant
Player of the tournament: Pat Cummins
Australia's streaks that have been ended by India:
- 16 consecutive Test wins - 2001 in Kolkata & 2008 in Perth
- First and only Asian side to win at WACA in 2008
- 19 consecutive ODI wins at home - 2016 in Sydney
- 32 years unbeaten at Gabba between 1989 & 2020
Highest successful run chases by India
- 406 vs WI Port of Spain 1975/76
- 387 vs Eng Chennai 2008/09
- 328 vs Aus Brisbane 2020/21 *
- 276 vs WI Delhi 2011/12
- 264 vs SL Kandy 2001
Highest successful run chases vs Australia in Australia
- 414 SA Perth 2008/09
- 332 Eng Melbourne 1928/29
- 329 Ind Brisbane 2020/21
India winning a series after losing the first Test
2-1 vs Eng in India 1972/73
2-1 vs Aus in India 2000/01
2-1 vs SL in Sri Lanka 2015
2-1 vs Aus in India 2016/17
2-1 vs Aus in Australia in 2020/21
Slowest fifty in Test cricket for Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara completed his fifty in 196 balls today - his slowest fifty in Test cricket.
Most Test runs against Lyon:
Pujara has scored his most Test runs against Lyon. (500-plus)
Kohli has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (410)
ABD has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (342)
Rahane has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (331)
Root has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (322)
Shubman Gill is the youngest visiting player to be dismissed in nervous 90s in Tests in Australia - 21y 129d.
Youngest visiting players to score a fifty in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia:
21y 114d: Ijaz Ahmed
21y 129d: Shubman Gill*
21y 297d: Dilip Vengsarkar
Fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs
Rishabh Pant - 27 innings
MS Dhoni - 32 innings
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.