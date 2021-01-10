"Not first time Aussie crowd is doing this nonsense," says Harbhajan Singh on racial comments hurled at Siraj

The entire episode unfolded during the 87th over of Australia's second innings when India pacer Mohammed Siraj lodged his complaint with the on-field umpire Paul Reifel of racial comments from a section of the spectators. The right-arm pacer standing at the square leg boundary complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

India vs Australia: Spectators evicted from SCG for making racist remarks at India pacer Mohammed Siraj

The incident prompted the host board to "unreservedly apologise" and promise strongest possible action against those responsible. It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

India vs Australia: Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

Veteran spinner, Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle saying he wasn't amused by the unsavoury incident. The Turbanator, who was involved in the infamous 'Monkeygate' scandal during 2007-08 tour of Australia, tweeted: "I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more...This isn't the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense... How do u stop them??"

I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn't the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 10, 2021

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security. "As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

"If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," Carroll said. "Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police," he added.

The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players though. NSW Venues Chief Executive Kerrie Mather said CCTV footage was being examined to identify the miscreants.

"We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SGC and all Venues NSW properties under our act," she said.

It came to light after Siraj, in only his first tour with the Indian team, walked up to his captain Ajinkya Rahane and the on-field umpires and complained to them about what he was being subjected to in the same area behind him on Saturday. Keeping his arm around his young pacer's shoulder, Rahane was seen pointing at one section of the stands while talking to the umpires even as the security officers got involved.

On the third day of the match, Siraj was allegedly referred to as a "monkey" by a drunk spectator in one of the stands, reviving memories of the infamous Monkeygate episode of the 2007-08 series.

Incidentally, the Monkeygate episode also took place during the Sydney Test when Andrew Symonds claimed Harbhajan hurled the racist slur at him multiple times. But the Indian off-spinner was cleared after a hearing on the matter.