India vs Australia | Tim Paine admits to uncertainty after India's Brisbane Test stand

Australia captain Tim Paine on Wednesday (January 6) said they are not unduly worried about the venue of the fourth Test, and are focussing on the third Test at Sydney, starting on Thursday (January 7). However, Paine admitted that some uncertainty is persisting because of India's reported stand on the Brisbane issue.

"It has been an unusually tame the start of this series, it's probably because both teams are happy just to be back playing Test cricket, it has been such a huge break, and there is a lot of respect between both the teams, both are really competitive but yeah, it's boiling away, some stuff is starting to happen, this Test is going to be fascinating not just from a cricket point of view, unnamed sources from India's camp talked about where they wanted to play the fourth Test and where not, so it's starting to grind a few people," said Paine during virtual press conference.

"I would not say frustration, but there is a little of uncertainty, when you hear things like that coming, particularly from India, who we know hold a lot of power in cricket, it is likely it could happen. For us, it's about focusing on this Test match, we know the protocols and what's expected from us, what happens in the next week, happens, we are not too fussed, I could care less, if you tell us it's in Mumbai, we will take a flight and we will go there," he added.

The hosts have a good record in Sydney and most of the players in the line-up belong to New South Wales. Talking about the Sydney Test, Paine commented: "We have a great record at the SCG, some of the guys in our lineup have SCG as their home ground so they love playing here, they love being at home and they enjoy the conditions, our bowlers bowl really well here, our two best batsmen come from SCG and they know the conditions really well. SCG Test is right up there as one of the favourites Test of the summer."