India vs Australia: Virat Kohli rates 2014 Adelaide Test as milestone! Know why!

But there was this Test at Adelaide against Australia in 2014 when India did not quite manage to walk past the post, but Kohli still rate that match as a milestone for the Indian team. In fact, Kohli, who took over as India captain in that series from MS Dhoni, made twin centuries in that Test. Why exactly did Kohli did think so? Let's find out!

"Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too," Kohli said in an Instagram post.

"Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a Test side," he said.

In that particular Test match, Australia made a mammoth 517 for 7 in their first innings, courtesy hundreds by David Warner, Steve Smith and Michael Clarke. India replied rather strongly with a 444 with Kohli making a 115 and received strong support from Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay, all made fifties.

Australia batted well in the second innings as well to declare at 290 for five and Warner made his second hundred of the match and Smith a half-century.

Asked to chase 364, an improbable one in fourth innings, India made a bold attempt through Kohli (141) and Vijay (99) but there was not much contribution on either side of the knocks and India were bundled out for 315 and lost the match by 48 runs.