India vs Australia: Wade confident Smith will come good against Ashwin

By
Matthew Wade confident Steve Smith will come good against R Ashwin

Melbourne, January 3: Australia batsman Matthew Wade on Sunday (January 3) said that he is confident that Steve Smith will soon come good in the individual battle going on against Ravichandran Ashwin in the remaining two Tests against India.

Ashwin has dismissed Smith twice in the ongoing series and the off-spinner has got the batsman caught at normal slip and then caught at leg-slip. However, Wade expects star batsman Smith to come back to form after underwhelming performances in the first two Tests and deal better with the Indian spinners led by R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"They (Ashwin and Jadeja) are a tough spin duo to crack, very consistent and have bowled terrifically well, especially in Melbourne. Probably they got more spin and bounce, more than what we expected in first innings. That was a little bit of shocker, but we expected that to come into play," Wade said during the virtual press conference on Sunday (January 3).

"We didn't adapt quick enough to that wicket, but Steve (Smith) played against Ashwin plenty of times before this and he has been very successful on our wickets against him. I am sure he will be fine and no problems at all.

"We have to find a way, that's the nature of the beast," said Wade who has scored 111 runs from the four innings he has played so far.

Smith has registered scores of 0, 1, 1 and 8 in the four innings so far, and the Australian run-machine will soon hope for return of his form as the hosts look to take a lead in the Test series.

The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands levelled at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, January 3, 2021, 11:40 [IST]
