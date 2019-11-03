India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Dube receives debut T20I cap from Rohit as the match gets underway despite poor AQI

Bengaluru, Nov. 3: As Shivam Dube received his debut T20I cap from skipper Rohit Sharma, the first India versus Bangladesh T20 International got underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, despite the concerns regarding the hazardous air quality at the capital.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Live Updates

The capital has been gasping to just breath for the past couple of days as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 999 mark. Schools had been shut and the Supreme Court declared the city’s air as a public health emergency. And with the city choking, environmentalists, fans and experts all raised concerns regarding the match.

But BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that it was not possible to shift the match at such a short notice. With the umpires giving the green signal prior to the toss, the match started at scheduled time. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl and despite the poor air quality, the fans have thronged the stadium to see India take on Bangladesh.

Prior to the match, both teams had confirmed that they were okay playing the match and there was no objection. While the match did get underway as per schedule, the referee will be closely monitoring the game for any adverse reactions the players might have to the pollution.

But before that, let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Match vs Air Quality in Delhi:

#IndvsBan Match in Delhi will be like: pic.twitter.com/YQfPJKwN4K — Humor Being🌈 (@followTheGupta) November 3, 2019 Twitteratis were on a roll On Sunday one of the most trending topics on Twitter was the Delhi Air pollution vs the match. Health Advisory: "Avoid outdoor physical activity during late evening hours"



Today's playing XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, KL Rahul, S Iyer, R Pant, K Pandya, S Dube, W Sundar, Y Chahal, D Chahar, K Ahmed https://t.co/5dy4HUCUK6 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 3, 2019 Match goes on: Despite concerns over the players and fan's health, the match still got underway. Flights diverted from delhi due to pollution and our cricket board still decides to host the T 20match in delhi- not caring about health of Delhiites who will be coming to witness the match- totally wrong-money is not everything @ArvindKejriwal @rjginnie — Mukeshhkrips (@Mukeshhkrips1) November 3, 2019 Flights diverted: There were reports throughout the day of several flights also being diverted due to low visibility. But towards evening the visibility improved and the umpires gave the green signal for match. This is the current scenario outside Arun Jaitley Stadium. I don't think there is possibility of match today. Probably match will get cancelled.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/sKGTcfPD83 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingmakerOne1) November 3, 2019 Concerns were put to rest: Many thought the match would be called off as the AQI reached the 999 mark. Both teams are ready at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground and Mr. Arun Jaitley Stadium has started to fill up too....Bangladesh win the toss and field. Dubey makes his debut. #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 3, 2019 Fans thronged the stadium Despite the concerns, fans still thronged the stadium on Sunday. Wishing that cricket is the only thing in the air on 3rd November. Watch the #INDvBAN 1st T20I live on Hotstar pic.twitter.com/fRLXTTBDdK — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) November 2, 2019 India vs Bangladesh vs Air Quality The match has been pegged as a game vs the air pollution. Let's hope all the players and fans come out of the game without any adverse effects! Who will be the winner?