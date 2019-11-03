India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Dube receives debut T20I cap from Rohit as the match gets underway despite poor AQI

Bengaluru, Nov. 3: As Shivam Dube received his debut T20I cap from skipper Rohit Sharma, the first India versus Bangladesh T20 International got underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, despite the concerns regarding the hazardous air quality at the capital.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Live Updates
The capital has been gasping to just breath for the past couple of days as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 999 mark. Schools had been shut and the Supreme Court declared the city’s air as a public health emergency. And with the city choking, environmentalists, fans and experts all raised concerns regarding the match.
But BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that it was not possible to shift the match at such a short notice. With the umpires giving the green signal prior to the toss, the match started at scheduled time. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl and despite the poor air quality, the fans have thronged the stadium to see India take on Bangladesh.
Prior to the match, both teams had confirmed that they were okay playing the match and there was no objection. While the match did get underway as per schedule, the referee will be closely monitoring the game for any adverse reactions the players might have to the pollution.
But before that, let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Match vs Air Quality in Delhi:
Twitteratis were on a roll
On Sunday one of the most trending topics on Twitter was the Delhi Air pollution vs the match.
Match goes on:
Despite concerns over the players and fan's health, the match still got underway.
Flights diverted:
There were reports throughout the day of several flights also being diverted due to low visibility. But towards evening the visibility improved and the umpires gave the green signal for match.
Concerns were put to rest:
Many thought the match would be called off as the AQI reached the 999 mark.
Fans thronged the stadium
Despite the concerns, fans still thronged the stadium on Sunday.
India vs Bangladesh vs Air Quality
The match has been pegged as a game vs the air pollution. Let's hope all the players and fans come out of the game without any adverse effects! Who will be the winner?
