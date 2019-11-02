India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream 11, Team News, Probable XI, TV Info

1. Team News - India

For a change, no established names are figuring in India's bowling department, and it will be an opportunity for Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, his statemate Shardul Thakur and Rajasthan's Deepak Chahar to show what they bring to the table. There are still around 20 matches that India will play before next year's T20 WC in Australia but the Indian team management has said it would prefer to identify the core of the team without much tinkering.

Rohit Sharma is in good form and he would look to carry his Test form into the shortest format. But his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is yet to find that big knock after making a comeback to white-ball cricket from a thumb injury. The Delhi left-hander had scores of 36 and 40 during the South Africa series and struggled to find runs during the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed just one half-century in seven matches.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and local boy Rishabh Pant look certainty in the middle order. If Shivam Dube is handed his much-awaited India debut, he will have to be placed up in the batting order, considering his big-hitting ability. Dube's selection in the playing XI will rule out both Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson because the remaining slots are likely to be taken by Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar.

2. Team News - Bangladesh

Bangladesh would still present a good challenge, especially with their strong batting line up which is led by skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. But they will definitely miss charismatic Shakib Al Hasan, who has been banned by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches. In his absence, the onus will also be on Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarker to deliver the goods.

3. Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

4. Match info

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7 pm IST and live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the MyKhel Live Blog.