India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a narrow 1-wicket loss in a low-scoring opener against Litton Das-led Bangladesh. KL Rahul, who played as the wicketkeeper-batter, was the lone shining light for India with the bat in the first ODI, where he top scored with a 70-ball 73.

Rohit (27 off 31 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (24 off 39 balls) also got starts, but failed to convert them into big knocks as Bangladesh bowling led by Shakib Al Hasan (5 for 34) and Ebadat Hossain (4 for 47) stifled the Men in Blue run flow.

The Indian bowlers fought well despite the batters posting just a total of 186, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 not out off 39 balls) and Mustafizur Rahman (10 not out off 11 balls) shared a fighting last wicket stand of 51 to see Bangladesh home with 24 balls to spare.

For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets, while Washington Sundar and debutant Kuldeep Sen claimed two wickets each. But the Indian newcomer was a little on the expensive side. So, Team India may look to alter their playing 11 for the second ODI.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will still be without the services of pacer Taskin Ahmed and will anyway look to stick to the winning combination from the first ODI.

Now, let's take a look at the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction:

India and Bangladesh Squads India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (captain), Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam. India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Possible Playing 11s India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen/Umran Malik. Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud/Shoriful Islam, Mustafzur Rahman. India vs Bangaldesh 2nd ODI Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Shikhar Dhawan, Litton Das, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan; Vice Captain: KL Rahul Team 2: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain. Captain: Shreyas Iyer; Vice Captain: Shakib Al Hasan India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Prediction The record at home makes Bangladesh a confident side heading into the contest, but they will be a little skeptical with the manner in which they won the first ODI when chasing a small total. Rohit Sharma-led India, on the other hand, will be looking to make a statement when they take the field on Wednesday (December 7) especially with the bat as they did not even manage to see out the 50 overs in the first ODI. If batters play to their potential, then the Men in Blue will level the series.