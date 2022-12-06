India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India and Bangladesh Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (captain), Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Possible Playing 11s
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen/Umran Malik.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud/Shoriful Islam, Mustafzur Rahman.
India vs Bangaldesh 2nd ODI Dream11 Best Picks
Team 1: Shikhar Dhawan, Litton Das, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj.
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan; Vice Captain: KL Rahul
Team 2: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain.
Captain: Shreyas Iyer; Vice Captain: Shakib Al Hasan
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Prediction
The record at home makes Bangladesh a confident side heading into the contest, but they will be a little skeptical with the manner in which they won the first ODI when chasing a small total.
Rohit Sharma-led India, on the other hand, will be looking to make a statement when they take the field on Wednesday (December 7) especially with the bat as they did not even manage to see out the 50 overs in the first ODI. If batters play to their potential, then the Men in Blue will level the series.