India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Sher-E-Bangla Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Dhaka Weather Forecast

KL Rahul-led Team India made light work of the hosts in the first Test, winning by a huge margin of 188 runs on the final day of the match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill were the stars of the first Test. While Pujara and Gill struck hundreds in the second innings, Kuldeep took 8 wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Now, the action shifts to Dhaka's Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, where India lost the opening two ODI matches of the ongoing tour to Bangladesh. But, the visitors have a good record in the longest format at the venue, where they have won both their matches handsomely.

Here is a look at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Dhaka Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test:

Sher-E-Bangla Stadium Test Stats and Record

Matches: 23

Home Team Won: 6

Visiting Team Won: 14

Drawn: 3

Matches Won Batting 1st: 12

Matches Won Batting 2nd: 8

Highest Team Innings Total: 730/6 Declared by Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in 2014

Lowest Team Innings Total: 87 All Out by Bangladesh vs Pakistan in 2021

Highest Successful Chase: 209/1 by England vs Bangladesh in 2010

Highest Individual Score: Azhar Ali (Pakistan) - 226 vs Bangladesh in 2015

Best Bowling Innings: Taijul Islam (Bangladesh) - 8 for 39 vs Zimbabwe in 2014

Best Bowling Match: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) - 12 for 117 vs West Indies in 2018

Sher-E-Bangla Stadium Pitch Report

The pitches at the venue helped the quick bowlers during the two ODIs earlier on this tour and will continue to be of assistance to quicks in the red ball as well. But batters also dominated due to the flat nature of the wickets. Even in the last Test match played at the venue, the fast bowlers dominated by taking 21 of 30 wickets as Sri Lanka beat the hosts Bangladesh to secure a 10-wicket win. So, the teams may look at adding an extra pace option for the match.

India vs Bangladesh Test Head to Head

Matches: 12

India Won: 10

Bangladesh Won: 0

Drawn: 2

India Test record vs Bangladesh in Bangladesh: Matches - 9, Won - 7, Draw - 2

India Test record vs Bangladesh at Home: Matches - 3, Won - 3

India Test Record at Sher-E-Bangla: Matches - 2, Won - 2

Mirpur, Dhaka Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the next five days predicts clear days with temperature rising to a maximum of 30o C during the day and reaching a 16o C low in the nights. There is no threat of rain during the five days of the Test and only prediction for a partly cloudy weather on December 25, the fourth day of the Test.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Dates, Timing and Telecast Info

Match Dates: December 22 to December 26

Match Start Time (Daily): 9 AM IST

TV Channel: Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 5HD (English) and Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3HD (Hindi)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app or website (subscription required)