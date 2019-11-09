India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: India probable XI for the series-decider at Nagpur

1. Rohit Sharma

The Hitman celebrated his 100th T20I in some style, a whirlwind knock of 85 off 43 balls. It laid the foundation for an easy win for India and now the Indian captain will be eager to seal the series and would also like to contribute heavily towards it.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has not been at his fluent best in this series and his 40 in Kotla too was scratchy. At Rajkot, too the left-hander was struggling for timing but the form Rohit was in allowed him to bat at his own pace. But he will be eager to leave a stamp of his own.

3. KL Rahul

Rahul hasn't quite had good run with the bat. The right-hander fell to a delivery that stopped on him at Kotla, and at Rajkot he came to bat after Rohit Sharma almost singlehandedly ate into the target. He will be hoping for a longer stay at crease.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas has had brief stays both at Kotla and Rajkot but wasted little time in playing cameos that will keep his confidence going and the team management too will be happy to see a settled figure at No 4.

5. Rishabh Pant

Though Pant effected a good run out of Liton Das, the Rajkot outing too was not free of controversies as the wicketkeeper had missed a stumping off Yuzvendra Chahal. But it was not a game-changing moment. But Pant will be eager to have a glitch-free outing here on Sunday.

6. Shivam Dube

The Mumbai all-rounder did not have a major role with the bat but he came up with a useful little spell at Rajkot. He bowled two overs for 12 runs that helped India negate the more expensive Krunal Pandya who conceded 17 runs in two overs.

7. Washington Sundar

The all-rounder was once again quite tight with the ball whenever he came to bowl and India will be hoping that Washington will continue his parsimonious ways in the series-decider too.

8. Krunal Pandya

After a good away series against the West Indies, Krunal has not been able to find his range against Bangladesh at home. He has been expensive with the ball, primarily because Krunal struggled against left-handers in Bangladesh order and tried to bowl quickly on pitches that were slow. The third T20I will offer him a good chance to redeem himself.

9. Deepak Chahar

Chahar has done his job without being too flashy. The conditions have not allowed him to swing the ball much but he has compensated it with a tight line. And Chahar has also shown signs of growing up us a death over bowler.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has been India's stand-out bowler in both the games, often leaving Bangladesh batsmen in tangles. The leg-spinner will be keen to finish the series on a flourish.

11. Shardul Thakur

Khaleel Ahmed has been vastly expensive in both the games despite picking up a wicket each. Rohit had said he would like to give a longer run to the players but still India might be tempted to give Shardul a go in the series-decider.