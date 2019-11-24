Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: As it happened: India win by an innings 46 runs

India win series 2-0
India win series 2-0

Kolkata, November 24: India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to win the Day-Night Test and wrap the series 2-0 on Sunday (November 24) here at the Eden Gardens. India had won the Indore Test by an innings 130 runs.

India had declared their first innings at 347 for 9 after skittling Bangladesh for 106 to take a commanding first innings lead of 241 runs. In their second innings, Bangladesh showed some more fight but are delicately placed at 152 for 6. Follow MyKhel Live Update for the latest news from Day 3 of the Pink Ball Test.

01:51 pm

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.

01:38 pm

Big wicket for Umesh. Mushfiqur slapped one high into the hands of Jadeja for 74.

01:10 pm

Umesh Yadav gets rid of Ebadot Hossain

01:07 pm

Mushfiqur and Ebadot Hossain are at crease and India began with Umesh Yadav, who had over to complete from yesterday, and Ishant Sharma

12:24 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the third day of the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh. Virat Kohli's band is just four wickets away from series win. Stay tuned.

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
