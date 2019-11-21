Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina to watch maiden Indo-Bangladesh D/N Test in Kolkata

By Pti
New Delhi, Nov. 21: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will witness the opening day's play of India's maiden day-night Test cricket match in Kolkata on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first ever pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Hasina will be visiting Kolkata for a day to witness the historic match at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This request was made in view of the historic nature of the first ever day-night Test match to be played on Indian soil, and bearing in mind the special occasion that this represents in Indian sport," Kumar said at a media briefing.

"So, it was most appropriate that the first day-night Test in India, being played between India and Bangladesh, be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," he said.

So far, 11 day-night Tests have been played in various cricket-playing countries after the ICC's approval to it seven years back. Hasina visited India in October during which the two sides decided to further broadbase their overall bilateral ties. The two countries signed seven pacts and launched three projects during her visit. The ties between the two neighbouring countries are on an upswing in the last five years.

