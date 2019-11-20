Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: Bangladesh's Saif Hassan ruled out of Pink Ball Test

By Pti
Saif Hassan got injured during the first Test in Indore
Saif Hassan got injured during the first Test in Indore

Kolkata, Nov. 20: Bangladesh's reserve opener Saif Hassan was on Wednesday ruled out of the Day/Night Test against India owing to a finger injury.

The 21-year-old Hassan split the webbing of his finger while coming in as a substitute fielder during the first Test in Indore. India lead the two-match series following their innings and 130-run win in the opener.

India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about India's first-ever Pink-Ball Test | India probable XI for the Eden Gardens Test | Dream11 prediction, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live telecast details

The second Test match starts from Friday. "The injury has not yet healed and the medical team is of the opinion that he will benefit from being rested to full recovery. Taking the state of injury into consideration, Saif has been ruled out of the second Test," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a release.

India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: Excited to play rather than think about negatives: Daniel Vettori | Shami can be deadly on any surface, with any ball, says Wriddhiman Saha

The batsman was in line to make his debut in the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, with regular openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes failing to impress in the opener. Hassan's injury means the embattled visitors will have to continue with the duo of Islam and Kayes, who managed all of 24 runs across two innings at Indore.

The Bangladesh team landed in the city on Tuesday, even as their Indian counterparts arrived in batches. It will be the first time the two teams will be playing a day-night Test.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 20:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue