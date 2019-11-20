India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about India's first-ever Pink-Ball Test

What, where and when?

The first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from November 22 to November 26 (Friday to Tuesday).

This is the second and final Test of the two-match series. India won the opening Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs to take 1-0 lead.

Why the day-night Test?

With lack of crowds at stadiums for Tests, cricket administrators and players felt day-night matches are the way forward to attract fans back to the grounds. Many players including India Test captain Virat Kohli have backed the concept and ever-since Australia-New Zealand played the first-ever day-night Test in 2015 the clamour for India to join the club has been on the rise.

When was it decided to play Tests under lights?

On October 30, 2012, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the game's world governing body, gave the green signal to play day-night Test with coloured balls.

When did India and Bangladesh agree to play day-night Test?

Soon after former India captain, Sourav Ganguly became the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the legendary cricketer requested to the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play the proposed second Test match at Eden Gardens in day-night format. The two boards and captains agreed to the suggestion and the decision was soon announced.

When was the first-ever Test played?

Australia and England were involved in the first-ever Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 1877. It was a timeless Test. Australia won by 45 runs. It ended after 4 days of play (March 15 to 19 - 18th was a rest day). Australia's opener Charles Bannerman hit the first-ever Test century (165) in the same match.

So far how many day-night Tests have been played?

In the 142-year history of Test cricket, 2,368 five-day games have been played. India and Bangladesh's upcoming match is the 2369th Test. The match at Eden Gardens will be the 12th day-night Test in the game's history.

India and Bangladesh are the only major Test-playing nation who haven't made their debut in day-night format. After November 22, Afghanistan and Ireland will be the only Test-playing nations who are yet to play day-night Test.

A total of 14 day-night Tests have been scheduled so far.

What coloured ball will be used for day-night Test?

Traditionally red ball is used for Test cricket. However, it is not as visible at night as during the day. Hence, the pink ball will be used.

There is a lot of scepticism about the pink ball as of now as the teams aren't sure how the ball is going to behave under Indian conditions. Both the teams are preparing hard in the nets ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

SG the official manufacturers of the cricket balls in India have prepared the pink-balls for the match.

Timings

Is there any change in hours of play and overs to be bowled per day?

No. Same 6 hours of play will be witnessed as in all Test matches. Playing conditions do not change much for the day-night Tests as 90 overs are bowled in each day.

Will it be Tea break before Dinner interval?

Yes. With Test matches being played during the day, 40-minute Lunch interval arrives first after the opening session of play. However, in the day-night Test, first, we will have a 20-minute Tea break and later the 40-minute dinner interval. It is a reversal of breaks.

What time will the match start in Kolkata on Friday?

The paratroopers from Indian Army will fly into the stadium to hand over the pink balls to the two captains before the toss, scheduled at 12:30 PM.

The match will start at 1:00 PM (IST). At 3 PM Tea break will be taken. At 5:20 PM, Dinner will be taken and stumps will be at 8:00 PM. The third session will be played completely under the lights.

However, the floodlights will be on around 3:00 PM itself because it gets dark in Kolkata around 4:00 PM in November.

Who are the captains, umpires and match referee?

Virat Kohli will be leading India while Bangladesh side will be led by Monimul Haque.

Marais Erasmus of South Africa and Rod Tucker of New Zealand will be the field umpires.

West Indies' Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire while India's Nandan will be the reserve umpire for this game. Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee.