Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about India's first-ever Pink-Ball Test

By
India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about Indias first-ever Pink-Ball Test

Kolkata, Nov 20: November 22 will be etched in golden words in the history of Indian Cricket when Virat Kohli and his team will be playing country's first-ever Day-Night Test match with an aim to usher a new dawn in the oldest format of the game.

Elaborate preparations are being made in Kolkata - the City of Joy - to make this game a phenomenal success. The tickets for the first four days of the match have already been sold out.

India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: 5 reasons why you should watch the historic Pink Ball Test at Eden Gardens

Several former and current India cricketers are set to attend the programmes organised by the BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to mark the special occasion. Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also visit the stadium during the match.

Here is your complete guide to the historic Test at Eden Gardens:

What, where and when?

What, where and when?

The first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from November 22 to November 26 (Friday to Tuesday).

This is the second and final Test of the two-match series. India won the opening Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs to take 1-0 lead.

Why the day-night Test?

Why the day-night Test?

With lack of crowds at stadiums for Tests, cricket administrators and players felt day-night matches are the way forward to attract fans back to the grounds. Many players including India Test captain Virat Kohli have backed the concept and ever-since Australia-New Zealand played the first-ever day-night Test in 2015 the clamour for India to join the club has been on the rise.

When was it decided to play Tests under lights?

When was it decided to play Tests under lights?

On October 30, 2012, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the game's world governing body, gave the green signal to play day-night Test with coloured balls.

When did India and Bangladesh agree to play day-night Test?

When did India and Bangladesh agree to play day-night Test?

Soon after former India captain, Sourav Ganguly became the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the legendary cricketer requested to the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play the proposed second Test match at Eden Gardens in day-night format. The two boards and captains agreed to the suggestion and the decision was soon announced.

When was the first-ever Test played?

When was the first-ever Test played?

Australia and England were involved in the first-ever Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 1877. It was a timeless Test. Australia won by 45 runs. It ended after 4 days of play (March 15 to 19 - 18th was a rest day). Australia's opener Charles Bannerman hit the first-ever Test century (165) in the same match.

So far how many day-night Tests have been played?

So far how many day-night Tests have been played?

In the 142-year history of Test cricket, 2,368 five-day games have been played. India and Bangladesh's upcoming match is the 2369th Test. The match at Eden Gardens will be the 12th day-night Test in the game's history.

India and Bangladesh are the only major Test-playing nation who haven't made their debut in day-night format. After November 22, Afghanistan and Ireland will be the only Test-playing nations who are yet to play day-night Test.

A total of 14 day-night Tests have been scheduled so far.

What coloured ball will be used for day-night Test?

What coloured ball will be used for day-night Test?

Traditionally red ball is used for Test cricket. However, it is not as visible at night as during the day. Hence, the pink ball will be used.

There is a lot of scepticism about the pink ball as of now as the teams aren't sure how the ball is going to behave under Indian conditions. Both the teams are preparing hard in the nets ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

SG the official manufacturers of the cricket balls in India have prepared the pink-balls for the match.

Timings

Timings

Is there any change in hours of play and overs to be bowled per day?

No. Same 6 hours of play will be witnessed as in all Test matches. Playing conditions do not change much for the day-night Tests as 90 overs are bowled in each day.

Will it be Tea break before Dinner interval?

Yes. With Test matches being played during the day, 40-minute Lunch interval arrives first after the opening session of play. However, in the day-night Test, first, we will have a 20-minute Tea break and later the 40-minute dinner interval. It is a reversal of breaks.

What time will the match start in Kolkata on Friday?

What time will the match start in Kolkata on Friday?

The paratroopers from Indian Army will fly into the stadium to hand over the pink balls to the two captains before the toss, scheduled at 12:30 PM.

The match will start at 1:00 PM (IST). At 3 PM Tea break will be taken. At 5:20 PM, Dinner will be taken and stumps will be at 8:00 PM. The third session will be played completely under the lights.

However, the floodlights will be on around 3:00 PM itself because it gets dark in Kolkata around 4:00 PM in November.

Who are the captains, umpires and match referee?

Who are the captains, umpires and match referee?

Virat Kohli will be leading India while Bangladesh side will be led by Monimul Haque.

Marais Erasmus of South Africa and Rod Tucker of New Zealand will be the field umpires.

West Indies' Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire while India's Nandan will be the reserve umpire for this game. Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee.

More TEST CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Kings XI auction strategy
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 14:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue