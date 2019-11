India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Dream11 prediction, Fantasy tips. Probable XI, Live telecast details

Kolkata, November 20: India will face Bangladesh in the historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens here from Friday (November 22). It is a first in the cricketing history of both the nations and the venue has been decked up to match the occasion.

The Pink Ball Test is an unchartered territory for both India and Bangladesh, as suc the protagonists will be eager to make it a memorable one with a fine outing. India are leading the series 1-0 after a comfortable win in the first Test at Indore. India would like to win the historic Test and keep their slate clean ahead of the white ball series against the West Indies, beginning on December 6.

1. Timing and telecast The match will begin at 1 pm IST. Post lunch session: 3.40 pm IST. Final session: 6 pm IST. Day's play ends at: 8 pm IST. The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. 2. Probable XIs INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma. BANGLADESH: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haq (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain. 3. Squads INDIA: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant. BANGLADESH: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Kumar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeen Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amain Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain. 4. Dream 11 prediction Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mushfiqur Rahim. Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha All-rounder: R Ashwin Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abu Jayed. Captain: Virat Kohli