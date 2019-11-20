Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: India probable XI for the Eden Gardens Test

By
India vs Bangladesh: India Probable XI

Kolkata, November 20: India and Bangladesh will go against each other in the Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens from Friday (November 22). India are leading the series 1-0 after their resounding win in the first Test at Indore. India under Virat Kohli will be eager to wrap the series in Kolkata that will also cement their place atop the World Test Championship rankings.

Here's MyKhel offers a peek into India Probable XI for the historic Day-Night or Pink Ball Test.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit could not contribute much in India's lone innings and the Mumbaikar, who is on a roll recently with the bat, would like to set that record straight with a big knock.

2. Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal has been in sparkling form of late and he notched up career's second double hundred in Indore against Bangladesh and he would like to end the series with a bang. It might also put him in contention for a berth in the white ball format.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has not exactly scorched the field since the tour of West Indies. He made a fifty at Indore but could not carry on and the classy right-hander would like a big score in the Day-Night Test.

4. Virat Kohli

The India skipper was dismissed for a rare duck at Indore and he will be eager to return to big scoring ways at Eden Gardens. Of course, a series win and 2-0 margin will be occupying bigger space in his mind.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane had a golden chance to register his 12th Test hundred but he was ousted at 86 and that might have instilled some disappointment in his mind. The right-hander will be keen to make a bigger contribution.

6. Wriddhiman Saha

Saha was as usual outstanding behind the wicket and the thought of making a heavier contribution with the bat too might be occuring to him. But his primary focus will be on 'keeping.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja once again shone with the bat at Indore but the all-rounder went through a rare wicketless match in the first Test. And he would like to set that record straight at Kolkata.

8. R Ashwin

Ashwin was effective without making too much splash. With the Indore pitch assisting pacers, for once, India's active leading wicketaker in Tests played a more supportive role there. He would be waiting for the Kolkata role.

9. Umesh Yadav

Umesh has been entertaining with the bat and effective with the ball at Indore. The Vidarbha pacer would like to maintain the standards in the Pink Ball Test too.

10. Mohammed Shami

The pacer is at the prime of his abilties and he underlined that fact with a seven-wicket haul and he would like to make his mark with the pink ball too.

11. Ishant Sharma

Ishant was just brilliant as the support act to Shami and Umesh and the team management will be eager for him to continue in the same vein.

Just In

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

