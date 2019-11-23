India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: As it happened: Kohli, bowlers give India upper hand

Kolkata, November 23: India will look to press on the advantage on Day 2 of the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (November 23). Skipper Virat Kohli, who made a fluent fifty, and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane are overnight batsmen and they will be eager to convert the starts into something more substantial.

For the record, Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 in their first innings after India pacers led by Ishant Sharma, who bagged a five-for, wrecked havoc with the Pink Ball. In reply, India were 174 for 3 at close for a lead of 68 runs and the home side will be eager to swell it further.

Auto Refresh Feeds India will require four wickets tomorrow and they would like to wrap it soon. End of Day 2 -- Taijul Islam gets out in the last ball of the day - caught by Rahane off Umesh. Bangladesh are 152/6 at close Mushfiqur is again saved by DRS after Erasmus gave him leg before to Ashwin Mehidy Hasan perishes to a tentative prod off Ishant, and the catch was gobbled up by Kohli at first slip 50 for Mushfiqur, a very fine knock Ashwin for the first time in the day-night test. Bangladesh go past 100 Mushfiqur is saved by DRS after umpire Ersamus gave him lbw to Umesh Shami is bowling now. Can he repeat his second innings heroics here? 50 up for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah are playing well here. 13/4 and this time Imrul Kayes goes down to Ishant, and a good catch by Kohli at slips. Umesh dismisses Mithun. 9/3 Tea Break on Day 2: Bangladesh are 7/2. Eventual five overs. Final session in 20 minutes. Mohammed Mithun was saved by DRS while in the next ball he was hit on the side of the head by Ishant who touched 140 kmph Wicket no 2. Skipper Mominul Haq goes for naught. Bangladesh are 2/2. A wicket in the first over. Shadman Islam is leg before for 0. Ishant is over the moon Bangladesh starts their second innings. They have 44 overs to deal with. India declare first innings at 347/9 and they lead by 241 runs. Sensible call since ball is jagging around a bit. Wicket No 9 falls for India -- Ishant Sharma leg before to Al Amin for 0. 331/9 Two wickets in succession for India -- Ashwin and Umesh Yadav. But India won't be fretting much But India's lead goes past 200 too Sensational catch by Taijul Islam. Kohli goes for 136 and Ebadot has his 3rd wicket. India are 308/6 300 up for India with a lovely four by Saha Jadeja is bowled by Jayed for 12. India are 289 for 5. A wicket in the first over after lunch Lunch at Eden and India are 289/4, lead by 183 runs. Kohli is batting on 130 and Jadeja on 12. As if to celebrate the 100, Kohli hammers Abu Jayed for 4 successive boundaries. 100 for King Kohli. 27th in Tests and India's lead too go past 150. Another cut, another dismissal. Rahane departs for 53 after uppsihly cutting Taijul Islam to point. 50 for Rahane --22nd of his career. India's lead go past 100. 200 up for India and lead swells to 94 runs Kohli and Rahane have already couple of nice drives. Kohli, Rahane restart Welcome to MyKhel coverage of Day 2 of the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh. The visitors were bowled out for 106 and India are 174 for three for a lead of 68 runs. Stay tuned.