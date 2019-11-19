Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Timing, start and end time, when & where to watch, live telecast on TV, live stream

By
India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test:Details
India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test:Details

Bengaluru, November 19: The historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, from November 22. This is the first time both the nations are playing the Pink Ball Test and it has created a buzz around the cricketing circles.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he and his colleagues from the board were hell bent upon conducting the Day-Night Test and it took only three seconds for him to convince Indian skipper Virat Kohli to play in the Pink Ball Test.

Here MyKhel is offering an essential guide to the D/N Test comprising timing, telecast details etc. Bookmark as a reference tool.

1. When is the Day-Night Test

1. When is the Day-Night Test

The Pink Ball Test will start from November 22, 2019 at the fabled Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The venue had seen some incredible cricketing moments over the years - India's historic come from behind win over Australia in 2001, VVS Laxman's epochal double hundred in that Test and his mammoth partnership with Rahul Dravid, India's semi-final exit from the 1996 World Cup etc. So, it is just befitting that Eden host India's first Day-Night Test too.

2. Timing of the Test

2. Timing of the Test

The match will start at 1 PM IST and the first session will end at 3 pm IST. The post lunch session will start from 3.40 pm IST under the lights the second passage will run till 5.40 pm IST. There will be a 20-minute tea break and the final session will start at 6 pm IST. The day's play will end at 8 PM IST.

3. Live telecast and Live Streaming

3. Live telecast and Live Streaming

The day-night Test will be aired live on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the match via MyKhel Live Blog.

4. What Team India feels about D/N Test

4. What Team India feels about D/N Test

"It's quite exciting," said skipper Virat Kohli said. "I think it's a new way to bring excitement to Test cricket. We are all very excited about that. The pink ball I played yesterday, I felt it swings a lot more as compared to the red ball because there's extra lacquer on the ball which doesn't go away too fast. And the seam holds upright quite a bit," he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
