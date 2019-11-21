India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli reveals the challenges of playing Pink Ball Test

India and Bangladesh are the latest to join the nations that have played the Day-Night Test and Kohli termed the occasion "exciting" too.

"This pink-ball Test match is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," said the 31-year-old in the pre-match press do on Thursday (November 21).

Kohli admitted that final session of the play, to be played under lights, will be tricky for the teams.

"There is no way for us to anticipate dew. So, that is a concern and it will be a factor in the last session," he said.

India have been playing under lights and with the new ball but Kohli stressed that batting and fielding could be hard once the light is switched on and it is going to be difficult to predict how to cope with the new challenge. He said a challenge nevertheless the teams will have to live up to.

"The fielding session with the pink ball was the biggest challenge. People will be surprised how difficult fielding can be with the pink ball. The ball definitely felt heavier. I'm sure there won't be any difference in weight but somehow it felt heavier. While taking slip catches the ball really hit the hands hard. Even while throwing from the boundary, the fielders felt they needed to put extra effort," Kohli added.

In this team, only pacer Mohammed Shami has played pink ball cricket when he was part of the Bengal team in the Duleep Trophy a couple of years ago. Kohli hoped that all the players will face the challenge and the team can surmount it and wrap the series.