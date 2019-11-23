India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli stunned by Taijul Islam's acrobatic catch in the deep

However, special knock from the cricketer stupendous came to an end with a superb fielding effort. The Indian batting mainstay was dismissed soon after the play was resumed soon after the visitors took the second new ball in the second session.

Virat Kohli brings up 27th Test century: Michael Vaughan hails King Kohli as this era's best batsman across all formats

Kohli looked to flick the ball bowled on to his leg stumps by Ebadot Hossain but an alert Taijul Islam covered a substantial distance at deep fine-leg and took a brilliant catch diving backwards. Having gone a couple of steps forward, Taijul soared through the air and clung on to a stunner.

Here's the video

Watching the fielder, Kohli had a wry smile on his face as he slowly left the field. Earlier, Kohli became the country's first centurion in Day/Night Test as India reached 289 for four at lunch. Resuming at 59, skipper Kohli looked at his sublime best as he brought up his 27th Test century to keep India on track for an early finish.

Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar's record with 27th Test hundred, breaks Ponting's long-standing mark

Kohli, who had become the first Indian skipper to go past the 5000-run mark in the longest format, grew from strength to strength, en route to his 70th International hundred.

The stylish right-handed batsman hit top gear after completing his hundred, smashing Bangladeshi pacer Abu Jayed for four successive boundaries to remain unbeaten at 130 from 179 balls at the lunch break.

With this century, Kohli equalled Ricky Ponting's record of most hundreds -- 41 -- as captain in International cricket (Tests/ODI/T20I). The India skipper took exactly half the innings (188) than the Aussie great for the world record.