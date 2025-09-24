Alcaraz relishing Sinner rivalry: It's getting better and better

Cricket India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 18:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India are up against Bangladesh in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Wednesday (September 24). Historically, India dominates this rivalry, winning 13 of 15 Asia Cup encounters and all but one of the last five T20Is against Bangladesh (the outlier being a 133-run thrashing in October 2024).

This clash is part of the Super 4 round-robin, where each team plays three games. The top two advance to the final on September 28 in Dubai. Bangladesh and India both won their first encounter and the winner of this match would advance to the final.

IND vs BAN Team News

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is in red-hot form, having chased down Pakistan's 180/6 with six wickets and seven balls to spare in their Super 4 opener, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock. Unchanged XI is likely, with no major injuries. Key focus: Integrating Sanju Samson in the middle order while maintaining spin dominance.

Litton Das is a doubt due to a back strain that forced him to miss Monday's training, potentially opening the door for Parvez Hossain Emon. The Tigers stunned Sri Lanka by chasing 169 with four wickets in hand, led by Saif Hassan's 61 and a tight bowling effort. Mustafizur Rahman's cutters could trouble India's top order, but they must counter India's spinners. No vice-captain named, adding uncertainty if Das sits out. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha stresses handling pressure phases.

India vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11

India (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bangladesh (Predicted XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Wednesday (Sept 24). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The India vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

USA

The India vs Bangladesh match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Wednesday.