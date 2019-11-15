India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal hits second Test double ton; equals Merchant, Sobers, closes in on Steve Smith

1. Mayank equals Vijay Merchant

Mayank Agarwal hundred was his third in Test cricket from 12 innings and he equalled the mark of Vijay Merchant for the fewest Test innings to reach three 100s as opener. Rohit Sharma holds the record with 4 innings followed by Sunil Gavaskar who required 7 innings and then comes KL Rahul who made three hundreds in 9 innings.

2. Mayank equals Gary Sobers

Mayank Agarwal has so far played four Tests in India - three against South Africa and the on-going one against Bangladesh - and the Karnataka opener has made three hundreds. Hence equalled the mark set by West Indian great Gary Sobers, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, former England batsmen Ken Barrington, Andrew Straus and former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Flower. But the record of scoring most hundreds in a player's first four Tests is still with West Indian batting legend Sir Everton Weekes as he had made four hundreds.

3. Mayank closes in on Steve Smith

Australian batsman Steve Smith has made 774 runs in the Ashes series against England, his comeback series after getting banned for a year for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. Mayank so far has made upward of 700 runs in the nine-month span since he made his Test debut against Australia. Mayank has left behind the likes of Rohit Sharma (603 runs), Quinton de Kock (629 runs) and Ben Stokes (627 runs).

4. Mayank's other hundreds

Mayank made his maiden Test hundred against South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam and then went on to convert it to a double hundred. The opener followed it up with another hundred at Pune in the second Test as India emerged winner in both the Tests.