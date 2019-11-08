Rohit Sharma gets abusive as TV umpire commits major blunder on the giant screen - Watch

Rohit was seen getting miffed with the blunder of the third umpire during the match and the Mumbaikar didn't show his hesitation to vent out his frustration out in the open.

It all happened during the 13th over of Bangladesh innings when Rishabh Pant stumped their batsman Soumya Sarkar for 30. The on-field umpire went upstairs to cross-check with the television umpire.

After checking if the stumping was clean the third umpire showed the decision on the giant screen but by mistake, it signalled 'not out'. Shocked by the umpire's blunder the Indian captain couldn't control his emotion and expressed his frustration which also included some cuss words.

However, seconds later the umpire corrected his folly by signalling it as 'out'. The on-field umpire later explained Rohit that it was a mistake and that the stumping is clean.

Later when Rohit was asked about his use of cuss word the Mumbaikar said that next time he'll check where the camera is.

"I'm quite an emotional guy on the field. Some of the decisions in the previous and some of the on-field moments today, we were a bit sloppy. Ultimately the aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I'll check where the camera is (laughs)," Rohit told media persons during post-match conference.

India, meanwhile, defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets and levelled the series 1-1. Rohit was awarded the man of the match for his masterful knock of 85 as India chased down 154.

Meanwhile, Rohit added another illustrious feather in his cap as he became the first male cricketer from India to complete 100 T20Is. He is the second Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India women's cricket team in the T20Is, to play 100 T20Is.

Rohit is a second (male) cricketer in world cricket after Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (111 games). Malik is the only player to have played more than 100 T20 Internationals than Rohit.