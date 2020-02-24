India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Women In Blue would be high on confidence after a win against holders Australia in the opening game but they can't afford to count Bangladesh women lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav's magical spell helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener. Jemimah Rodrigues and 16-year-old promising opener Shafali Verma, who hit a typically aggressive 29 off 15 balls against Australia, will be eager put up an even better show with the bat against Bangladesh. These two were not a part of that Asia Cup team and the duo will need to play crucial roles if they want to beat Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Preview, Timings, When and Where To Watch

In the last five meetings between the two sides, India lead 3-2 on head-to-head record and a win on Monday will take them closer to the knock-out rounds from the five-team group.

India will, however, need to improve their batting performance as they scored a below-par 132 against Australia.

Captain Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana contributed little with the bat against Australia and both will need to fire for India to put up a big total or chase down a target.

Another key middle-order batswoman Deepti Sharma came good against Australia with an unbeaten 49 off 46 balls and she would look to continue her good form. For Bangladesh, the key players will be all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batswoman Fargana Hoque.

The 26-year-old seasoned Hoque has a T20 International hundred to her name. She had played a major role in Bangladesh's group stage win over India in 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Alam is another key player for Bangladesh and she was a part of the IPL Velocity team under Mithali Raj in India's domestic Women's T20 Challenge tournament in Jaipur last year.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy tips for India Women vs Bangladesh Women game:

Probable Playing XIs

India Women:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bangladesh Women:

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter.

Captain and Vice-Captain:

Captain - Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain - Poonam Yadav

Dream11 Playing XI

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Fargana Hoque

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Rumana Ahmed

Wicket-keeper: Taniya Bhatia

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra