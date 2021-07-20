India Vs County Select XI warm-up game: Rohit Sharma leads tourists; Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane rested

India's captain for the match Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the Combined English County side, which is led by Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes. India's regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were put on the bench in the practice game.

In their absence, India's senior cricketer and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is leading the side at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for India along with Rohit, who was dismissed cheaply for 9. Sharma was caught by Jack Carson and Lyndon James gave India their first jolt.

The middle-order comprises Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul - who will also be performing the wicketkeeper's duties in the absence of COVID-hit Rishabh Pant. Senior glovesman Wriddhiman Saha was also put on the bench. R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma were also part of the bench.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur will man India's lower-middle order. India's pace battery is being led by Jasprit Bumrah who will be supported by Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Interestingly, India off-spinner Washington Sundar and young pacer Avesh Khan have been included in the opposition's Playing XI. Avesh opened the innings with the ball for the County Select XI side.

Team India are sporting black armbands to mourn the sad demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who passed away on July 13 after a cardiac arrest. India's Head Coach Ravi Shastri was his teammate in the 1983 World Cup-winning squad.

County Select XI Squad:

CS Playing XI: Haseeb Hameed, Jake Libby, Robert Yates, Zak Chappell, Will Rhodes (c), James Rew (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Jack Carson, Craig Miles, Avesh Khan, Lyndon James.

Bench: Washington Sundar, Ethan Bamber, Rehan Ahmed, James Bracey

India Squad:

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.