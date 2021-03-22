India vs England, 1st ODI: English skipper Eoin Morgan details the injury of Jofra Archer, not resting Stokes

The pacer has also been ruled out from the initial phase of the IPL 2021. "To be honest, I cannot give a medical opinion. We know the situation with his elbow, it has progressively gotten worse. We know that it needs investigation, only time will tell. He has given his heart and soul to us since he has been involved so we will give him full attention in order to try and bring the best result possible," said Morgan during a virtual press conference.

"It all depends on the outcome of the investigation that the medical team will do (Archer's return to India for IPL 2021). They will determine the best rehabilitation programme coming back and we will go from there. We fully trust our medical team, they have outstanding regarding player welfare and player rehabilitation. The trust is always there," he added.

Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the five-match T20I series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. The ECB medical team will now assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course.

Morgan said the management did not consider resting Ben Stokes for the ODI series as the all-rounder was keen to play. England and Wales Cricket Board has been big on rotation policy in the ongoing series against India. Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, James Anderson were all rotated during the Test series against India.

When asked whether the management looked at resting Stokes for the ODIs looking at the international calendar and IPL 2021, he said: "Obviously, we have looked at various periods of rest for Ben. This isn't one of them, it would be when we get home potentially during this summer. It is dependent on circumstances regarding bio-secure bubbles and how often he sees his family.

"Given that we play three games in five days, if we rested Ben, it would have literally Ben was staying in his room in Pune or Mumbai, sitting around as IPL is near. Ben was very keen to play so it was not considered," he added.