India vs England, 1st ODI: Sam Billings suffers collar bone sprain, under treatment

By
Sam Billings
Sam Billings

Pune, March 23: England suffered a massive injury scare as Sam Billings was diagnosed with a sprained collar bone joint during the first ODI against India here at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday (March 23).

The incident happened in the 33rd over as Billings tried to slide and stop the ball near deep square leg after Shikhar Dhawan pulled pacer Mark Wood to the fence. Billings fell on his shoulder and remained on the ground clutching on his shoulder and was taken out of the field.

Liam Livingstone replaced him on the field. An England cricket team spokesperson detailed on the injury in a message: "Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later."

India are facing England in the first of the three ODIs after winning both the Test and T20I series held across Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 16:58 [IST]
