India vs England, 1st ODI Updates: Krunal-Rahul-Kohli hit fifties, Dhawan's 98 propel India to 317/5

New Delhi, March 23: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field first against India in the first ODI on Tuesday (March 23) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India handed ODI debut caps to all-rounder Krunal Pandya and pacer Prasidh Krishna. Team India enter the series opener with a good dose of self-belief. However, it has to be kept in mind that England are the world champions in the 50-over format and we can expect a keen contest.

KL Rahul will be keeping wickets ahead of Rishabh Pant. The tourists, on the other hand, bring in Tom Curran, Moeen Ali and Sam Billings into the playing eleven replacing Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan from the T20I side.

Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record when he steps out to bat. If Kohli scores a century in the ODI series-opener, he would surpass Ponting and become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket across formats. Currently, Kohli and Ponting are both tied at the top position in the list of captains with the most centuries in international cricket (41).

Here are the live updates from the first ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds Four!! KL Rahul ends the final over with a boundary! India post 317/5 having been put in to bat first. KL Rahul - 62* & Krunal Pandya - 58* go unbeaten with 112-run partnership. Four! Krunal hits Mark Wood for a boundary and brings up a 100-run stand with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket. SIX!!! Another sensational shot from KL Rahul. This time he picks up the yorker length delivery and smokes it over long-on for a maximum. 50!! 9th half-century for KL Rahul in the ODIs, it came off just 39 deliveries. Fifty!! Krunal Pandya gets maiden ODI half-century on debut he took just 26 balls to get it. Fifty!! Krunal Pandya gets maiden ODI half-century on debut he took just 26 balls to get it. 6 1 4 6 Wd 1 2 !!! 21 runs came from that Mark Wood over and India reach 292/5 in 48 overs. SIX!! Krunal makes use of the pace of the short-pitched delivery from Wood and gets a maximum over the third man for a maximum. Brilliant shot!! Four! Krunal hits Wood over long-off and the ball goes one bounce into the fence. SIX!! High and handsome!! KL Rahul hits Mark Wood over long-on for a maximum. India reach 271/5 in 47 overs. Rahul - 39* & Krunal - 38* are present in the middle. SIXXXX! Krunal Pandya has hit his first maximum in the ODI. India reach 260/5 in 46 overs. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya are looking to cut loose. 44 overs have been bowled and India have posted 238/5. This has been quite a comeback from England. SIX!! KL Rahul hits Adil Rashid over long-off for a maximum. Four! Brilliant timing and hit in the gap. Krunal is dealing in the boundaries as of now, his fourth of the innings. 3 boundaries came from that over bowled by Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya - the debutant - looks to up the ante for the hosts now. India - 218/5 in 42 overs. The Indians have lost 4 wickets in a gap of 46 runs in the last 8 overs and allowed the English bowlers to make a comeback. After 41 overs, India reach 206/5. Wicket! Ben Stokes strikes again as he gets Hardik Pandya caught at slip cordon for 1. Jonny Bairstow takes a simple catch and India have lost their fifth wicket. India - 205/5 in 40.3 overs. 200 comes up for Team India with a SIX from KL Rahul's bat. India move to 205/4 in 40 overs. 3rd power-play begins now. Dhawan fell two runs short of his 18th ODI century. England have fight their way back into the match with the wickets of Kohli, Iyer and Dhawan. Rahul’s still looking out of touch, Hardik’s just come in. England will look to choke runs now to keep India below 300 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 23, 2021 Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (98) falls two runs short of a well-deserved century as he's been caught by Eoin Morgan at mid-wicket off Ben Stokes' delivery. India - 197/4 in 38.1 overs. Dhawan moves on to 98* and this is his highest score against England in ODIs. Four! KL Rahul ends Sam Curran's over with a boundary towards the third-man region. India reach 193/3 in 36 overs. Wicket! Another scalp for Mark Wood after Kohli. Shreyas Iyer (6) mistimes and Liam Livingstone (sub) takes a well-judged catch at extra-cover. Hosts lose two quick wickets. India - 187/3 in 34.5 overs. Four!! Shreyas Iyer pulls the short-pitched delivery from Mark Wood and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. Four!! Brilliant cut shot from Shikhar Dhawan off Tom Curran and guides it words point for a boundary. He moves on to 95! Two FOURS! Despite losing his partner, Dhawan continues his onslaught as he closes in on a century. India - 178/2 in 33 overs. WICKET! Mark Wood strikes as Virat Kohli holes out to Moeen Ali at deep mid-wicket. Kohli c Ali b Wood 56 (60). India - 169/2 in 32.1 overs. Tom Curran resumes the bowling for England with a quiet over as he concedes just five singles from his sixth over. India - 169/1 in 32 overs. At the second drinks break, India are 164/1 in 31 overs with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 53 off 55 balls and Dhawan unbeaten on 81 off 89 balls. A boundary from Dhawan brings up the 100 run partnership with Kohli as India move on to 164/1 in 31 overs. 50 up for Kohli and 150 up for India as Shikhar Dhawan looks to cut loose in the last two overs. India - 159/1 in 30 overs. A boundary for Kohli on the final ball of the first over bowled by Moeen Ali as India reach 117/1 in 25 overs. At the halfway stage, Dhawan and Kohli have put up a 50-run stand for the second wicket. After 24 overs, India reach 109/1. Eoin Morgan has brought Moeen Ali into the attack. Four! Virat Kohli hits Adil Rashid towards the straight boundary and gets a four. This shot would have given him a lot of confidence against Rashid. SIX!!! What a way to get to his fifty!! Shikhar Dhawan slog sweeps Adil Rashid to get to his 31st half-century in the ODIs. Four!! Good use of the wrist and Virat Kohli pulls Ben Stokes to get a boundary towards mid-wicket. Four!! Virat Kohli times the ball to perfection as it races between extra-cover and long-off for a boundary. All Ben Stokes could do was watch it race towards the fence. Superb shot!! After 20 overs, India reach 83/1. Kohli - 9* & Dhawan - 43* are present in the middle as hosts score at 4.15 runs per over. Disciplined bowling from the English side so far. India reach 75/1 after 17 overs, Kohli is in the middle and England captain Eoin Morgan has brought Adil Rashid in the attack to get the India captain's wicket. Rashid has troubled Kohli a lot in the limited-overs format. This game has begun rather sedately, but it's finely poised. At the start of the game, India had a 61% chance of victory according to WinViz, and we're still at 61% now. Neither side pulling away in the early stages. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 23, 2021 Wicket! Rohit Sharma follows the ball going away from him and edges it. Buttler pouches it comfortably and Stokes gets the breakthrough for the tourists. Rohit departs for 28, India - 64/1. After doing all the hard work, Rohit Sharma gets dismissed in a rather callous fashion. 50 up for India in the 13th over, another 50-run partnership between Rohit and Shikhar. They have helped India reach 51/0 after 13 overs. But England bowlers have done well so far, by keeping the batsmen silent. End of first power-play! India reach 39/0 after 10 overs. Rohit and Shikhar have seen the first 10 overs through. Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit Sharma in that over bowled by Mark Wood. India - 34/0 in 9 overs. Dropped! Shikhar Dhawan hits Sam Curran towards the point region but Jason Roy fails to take the catch; he then throws towards the non-striker's but misses the stumps and Rohit survives the run-out attempt. Roy is gutted. Four! Shikhar Dhawan uses the pace from Mark Wood and times the ball towards mid-off and gets another boundary in that over. Four! Back-foot punch from Shikhar Dhawan and he gets another boundary between cover and point. Four! Rohit Sharma guides the ball over fine leg and gets a boundary on the final delivery of that Sam Curran over. India - 15/0 after 6 overs. An emotional moment for Krunal Pandya as he raises his cap towards the sky. There's something in my eye..

Go well @krunalpandya24 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/24EMgdnS8A — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 23, 2021 Another maiden over, this time it's Mark Wood and Rohit Sharma is the batsman. India - 10/0 after 5 overs. Maiden over from Sam Curran as Shikhar Dhawan sees it through cautiously. India 10/0 after 4 overs. Four! First boundary of the match comes from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan as he cuts Mark Wood towards the cover region. After 2 overs, India reach 4/0. Sam Curran bowls the second over for England. Rohit on strike. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk in the middle to begin innings for India. Mark Wood starts the proceedings with the ball. Sibling love! Hardik and Krunal share some emotional moment. Some brotherly love 💙🫂



A moment to cherish for the duo 🧢#TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/UYwt5lmlQq — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021 Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna to make their ODI debuts. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Virat Kohli: Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. Weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep. The top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Shreyas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete. Eoin Morgan: Looks a good wicket, a bit more grass than we expected. It's a good challenge we are looking forward to. Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back. And we are bowling. Wood, the two Currans, Stokes, Moeen and Rashid will be our bowling attack. Jof (Archer) is unfortunately injured. The elbow injury worsened during the T20Is, so we will miss him. Toss Update: Eoin Morgan has won the toss and invited India captain Virat Kohli to bat first.