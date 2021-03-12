India vs England, 1st T20I Highlights: Jofra Archer, Jason Roy shine as England hammer India by 8 wickets

Ahmedabad, March 12: England started the Twenty20 series on a dominant as they hammered a listless Indian side by 8 wickets in the opening match of the five-match series here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (March 12).

Chasing a below-par target of 125 runs, the Eoin Morgan-led side cruised home in style as they reached home comfortably in 15.3 overs. Jason Roy top-scored 49 for the tourists and his opening partner Jos Buttler scored 28 as the duo shared an opening stand of 72 runs.

Later, Jonny Bairstow (26* off 17 deliveries) and Dawid Malan (24* 20 balls) shared an unbeaten partnership of 41 runs to take their team home.

After winning the toss, England skipper Eoin Morgan elected to field on a pitch that had a lot to offer to the pacers. Morgan's decision to chase was justified by his bowlers as they gave early blows to the Indian top-order in the powerplay.

Indians failed to recover from the slow start despite Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer playing some decent strokes. While Pant (21) and Pandya (19) were dismissed, Iyer went on slamming his third half-century and scored more than 50 per cent of the team's total.

Iyer's masterful knock of 67 off 48 deliveries helped the hosts post 124/7 in the stipulated 20 overs but that was never going to be enough for the Indian bowlers to put up a fight on a pitch that looked conducive for batting.

1

49842

Earlier in the day, in a surprise move, Kohli announced that limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was rested for the first two matches, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his comeback along with Shardul Thakur. Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan opened alongside KL Rahul.

Here's how the 1st T20I panned out: