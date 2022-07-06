India vs England 1st T20I: Southampton Rose Bowl Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stat

1 India, England T20I records at Rose Bowl
England have played 9 T20I matches at this venue, winning 6 matches and losing the rest three. India have never played a T20I match at the Rose Bowl but they have played 5 ODIs here, winning 3 and losing 2.
2 Rose Bowl stadium details
Capacity: 25000
Host County: Hampshire
Established: 2001
Address: Telegraph Woods, M27 Motorway
Boundary length: 82x76 meters.
Trivia: The only cricket stadium in England that has a hotel inside the venue.
3 Rose Bowl pitch report
The Rose Bowl Pitch is often remains a flat one and suited for batting in white ball formats and that should not be changing for India vs England T20I too. It does not have any grass and the only source of encouragement for bowlers is some assistance from the weather. We might just see a high-scoring T20I match on Thursday.
4 Southampton Weather Report
The Southampton Weather will remain at a cooler 20 degree Celsius or thereabouts on July 7. In the night there are 2% chances of thunder showers with 45 per cent cloud cover and 0.2 mm rain. We may lose bit time but the match should go on its full length.
5 Rose Bowl T20I stats
Most runs: Aaron Finch: 281 runs
Highest total: Australia: 248/6
Lowest total: Australia: 79 all out
Highest individual score: 156, Aaron Finch
Most 6s: Aaron Finch: 18
Most wickets: Paul Collingwood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan: 6 each.
Best bowling: Dushmantha Chameera: 4/17.
Highest partnership: 114: Jos Buttler / Eoin Morgan (2016) and Aaron Finch / Shaun Marsh (2013).