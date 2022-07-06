India vs England 1st T20I: Southampton Rose Bowl Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stat

India will be eager to recover and showcase a good outing after the drubbing in the Edgbaston Test. The Rose Bowl, a fairly new venue in England, is a rather unfamiliar venue for the India cricketers.

The venue is also known as Ageas Bowl for sponsorship reasons.

Ahead of the India vs England 1st T20, we are presenting the T20I records at Rose Bowl, the pitch report of Rose Bowl, Southampton Weather etc.

1 India, England T20I records at Rose Bowl England have played 9 T20I matches at this venue, winning 6 matches and losing the rest three. India have never played a T20I match at the Rose Bowl but they have played 5 ODIs here, winning 3 and losing 2. 2 Rose Bowl stadium details Capacity: 25000 Host County: Hampshire Established: 2001 Address: Telegraph Woods, M27 Motorway Boundary length: 82x76 meters. Trivia: The only cricket stadium in England that has a hotel inside the venue. 3 Rose Bowl pitch report The Rose Bowl Pitch is often remains a flat one and suited for batting in white ball formats and that should not be changing for India vs England T20I too. It does not have any grass and the only source of encouragement for bowlers is some assistance from the weather. We might just see a high-scoring T20I match on Thursday. 4 Southampton Weather Report The Southampton Weather will remain at a cooler 20 degree Celsius or thereabouts on July 7. In the night there are 2% chances of thunder showers with 45 per cent cloud cover and 0.2 mm rain. We may lose bit time but the match should go on its full length. 5 Rose Bowl T20I stats Most runs: Aaron Finch: 281 runs Highest total: Australia: 248/6 Lowest total: Australia: 79 all out Highest individual score: 156, Aaron Finch Most 6s: Aaron Finch: 18 Most wickets: Paul Collingwood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan: 6 each. Best bowling: Dushmantha Chameera: 4/17. Highest partnership: 114: Jos Buttler / Eoin Morgan (2016) and Aaron Finch / Shaun Marsh (2013).