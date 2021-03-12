Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs England, 1st T20I: Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s freak reverse sweep off Jofra Archer

By
Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s freak reverse sweep off Jofra Archer
Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s freak reverse sweep off Jofra Archer

Ahmedabad, March 12: Rishabh Pant got Twitterati off their seats by reverse sweeping premier pacer Jofra Archer during the first T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12).

Asked to bat first, India were struggling at 3/2 when Pant, who scored 21 off 23 balls, walked out to bat. The Indian wicketkeeper batsman, who has been in incredible form, repeated one of the strokes of the Test series during his stay in the middle.

In the final Test match in Ahmedabad, Pant reverse swept veteran James Anderson, and on Friday (March 12), the Indian swashbuckling batsman played same stroke - dubbed the freak shot - off the the bowling of one of the quickest bowlers in world cricket right now.

India vs England, 1st T20I Updates: Rishabh Pant falls for 21, England bowlers keep things tight with the ball

In the fourth over of the Indian innings, Pant reverse swept a length ball bowled by Archer at nearly 140 clicks over third man for six runs. And twitterati were left awestruck with the freak shot.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

More ENGLAND IN INDIA 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 124/7 (20.0) vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 20:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More