India vs England, 1st T20I: Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s freak reverse sweep off Jofra Archer

Asked to bat first, India were struggling at 3/2 when Pant, who scored 21 off 23 balls, walked out to bat. The Indian wicketkeeper batsman, who has been in incredible form, repeated one of the strokes of the Test series during his stay in the middle.

In the final Test match in Ahmedabad, Pant reverse swept veteran James Anderson, and on Friday (March 12), the Indian swashbuckling batsman played same stroke - dubbed the freak shot - off the the bowling of one of the quickest bowlers in world cricket right now.

India vs England, 1st T20I Updates: Rishabh Pant falls for 21, England bowlers keep things tight with the ball

In the fourth over of the Indian innings, Pant reverse swept a length ball bowled by Archer at nearly 140 clicks over third man for six runs. And twitterati were left awestruck with the freak shot.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

What a incredible shot from @RishabhPant17 Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ggUfOqBU85 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 12, 2021

This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don’t know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !! #IndiavsEnglandT20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 12, 2021

Then against James Now against Jofra

Anderson Archer



Rishabh Pant things 🔥#INDvEND pic.twitter.com/5S5ebeVwTo — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 12, 2021

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6.



👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 12, 2021

One of those jaw-drop moments. Unbelievable shot. https://t.co/MNkMyK63p7 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 12, 2021

Rishabh Pant is crazy man, first against James Anderson in Test series and now against Jofra Archer who bowled at 140kmph. pic.twitter.com/tvnIhQXLzX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2021