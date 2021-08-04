India vs England, 1st Test, Day 1: Shami picks up a double, Joe Root hits fifty before tea break

Shami struck soon after the start of the play in the second session and the second one at the stroke of tea break. Shami first dismissed opener, Dominic Sibley, for 18 by getting him caught at short mid-wicket by KL Rahul. The right-arm quick ended the gritty partnership between English captain Joe Root and his Yorkshire partner Jonny Bairstow.

At the time of Sibley's dismissal, England were reeling at 66 for 3 but Bairstow and Root shared a partnership of 72 runs for the fourth wicket and steered the team through troubled waters.

Root went on notching up his 70th fifty in Test cricket as he started the highly anticipated series on a positive note. It was Root's defiant knock that helped England go past the triple-figure mark. The England skipper also went on becoming the all-time leading run-scorer across all formats for the country.

Earlier in the first session of the opening day of the first Test between India and England was also shared as the hosts reached 61 for 2 in 25 overs at lunch break.

India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up a wicket each in the morning session after England captain Joe Root elected to bat first. Bumrah gave India a bright start as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for a duck on the fourth delivery of the match.

It was a brilliant delivery from Bumrah as he brilliantly set up Burns by starting with outswingers and bowled an inswinger to trap the southpaw leg before for a nought. The batsman went upstairs to review it but in vain as the ball-tracking showed all three reds.

Later, Zak Crawley along with Dominic Sibley steadied the ship with a gritty innings and prevented the loss of any wickets in the next 20 overs. The duo stitched a partnership of 47 runs for the second wicket and it looked like the hosts will see through the entire session without losing any further wickets.

Mohammed Siraj - who is playing his first Test on English soil - got the wicket of set Crawley as he got the right-handed batsman caught behind for 27. However, credit for the wicket must be given to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who pleaded captain Virat Kohli to go upstairs to review the caught behind appeal. As Team India had lost its review in that very over, Kohli was reluctant to take the review but the ultra-edge confirmed there was a faint edge and the on-field umpire had to reverse his decision.

Rest of the Indian pacers, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur remained wicketless in morning session for India. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja introduced in the attack by India skipper as the pacers kept bowling in tandem in the morning session.