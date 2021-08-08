India vs England, 1st Test Day 5: Persistent rain washes away morning session at Trent Bridge

After rain forced a delayed start and it continued to pour, the umpires called for an early lunch at 12:30 local time. The play can go till 19:30 local (12:00 am Indian Standard Time) weather permitting.

Earlier on day four, India restricted England to 303 and thus gave themselves a target of 209 runs to chase. At the close of play, the tourists reached 52/1 and were 157 runs behind the target.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah gets his name inscribed at Trent Bridge honours board for the second time

India lost the wicket of opener KL Rahul (26) in their second innings as he was dismissed by England pacer Stuart Broad. After Rahul's dismissal, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara prevented the fall of any more wickets and took their team's score to 52 for one in 13 overs before the umpires signalled the close of play.

England posted 303 in their second innings, courtesy of a fine century from their captain and batting mainstay Joe Root. Root notched up his 21st Test century as the hosts played a nice counter-attacking knock to score at a healthy run rate of 3.5 per over.

Root scored 109 off 172 deliveries before he was dismissed by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India in the second innings as he finished with impressive figures of 5/64. The right-arm pacer thus completed his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests and also got his name inscribed at the Honours Board in Trent Bridge for his achievement. It was the second instance when Bumrah got a mention at the Honours Board at the iconic stadium.