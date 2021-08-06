India vs England 1st Test: James Anderson equals Kumble's 619 tally; elated after Virat Kohli wicket

Anderson took total two on Day 2 of the first Test at Trent Bridge as the pacer equalled Anil Kumble's Test tally of 619 wickets. He needs one more wicket to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne. Kohli's wicket also enabled England to keep pace with India after reducing the visitors to 125 for 4.

During the post-day press conference, Anderson said Kohli's wicket changed the course and momentum. "I feel like I've challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He's always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual," Anderson said at the end of the day's play.

Anderson could not hide his joy after getting Kohli's wicket as the veteran pacer leaped high in joy. "He's such a big wicket. To bowl the ball exactly where I wanted it to and for him to nick it as well. It was just an outpouring of emotions to get the team back into the game. Getting their best player out is something that doesn't happen all that often.

"To be honest, it's not really something that we thought about too much, particularly to him. What we try to do as a group is trying to challenge that fourth stump area, the defence as much as possible. Obviously to get a couple of quick ones like that is really important, especially with Virat being such an influential player for them. Always good to get him early," Anderson said.

