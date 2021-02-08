India vs England 2021, 1st Test: Shane Warne surprised with visitors' approach on day four

England didn't declare even after having a lead of more than 400 runs and the visitors weren't even looking to score runs at a quick pace before they folded up for 178/10.

While Warne was amazed at England's decision to not declare in the second innings even after having a mammoth lead, the former Australian spinner was also shocked at the visitor' slow approach with the bat in the final session of day four.

Warne took to twitter and explained how the decision to not declare early will put a lot of pressure on England's bowlers on day five.

India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin's six-for ends England's second innings, hosts chase 420

"England's mindset is let's not lose this test match - rather than, what's the best way to win this test match and how many overs could we need! This batting on decision is now putting a lot of pressure on England's bowlers and particularly their spinners," Warner tweeted.

England’s mindset is let’s not lose this test match - rather than, what’s the best way to win this test match and how many overs could we need ! This batting on decision is now putting a lot of pressure on England’s bowlers and particularly their spinners ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

Warne also told former English skipper Michael Vaughan that England were following Australia's footsteps of playing "timid and cautious cricket" against India.

"@MichaelVaughan In Australia India played courageous and brave cricket - was awesome to watch! Australia played timid and cautious cricket & Australia lost the series. England are playing cautious and timid cricket," he added.

.@MichaelVaughan In Australia India played courageous and brave cricket - was awesome to watch ! Australia played timid and cautious cricket & Australia lost the series. England are playing cautious and timid cricket........... — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

Vaughan himself later tweeted that England's approach may give a chance for India to get out of the Test with a draw.

I think he is being get too cautious and is giving India a good chance of getting out of this Test with a draw .. https://t.co/OYGVe8UToI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 8, 2021