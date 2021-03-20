India vs England 2021: Aggression is Collingwood's success mantra

"I never feel you win World Cups, big tournaments by being conservative. You've got to be ahead of the game.

"This team has done that over the past four years, that drilled into being aggressive. You've got to have a lot of bravery to do it in the big games," Collingwood, told British media on the eve of their T20I series-decider against India in Ahmedabad.

India vs England 5th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

Collingwood, who had led his country to ICC T20 World Cup glory in 2010, also opined that given the form, England will be feared by a lot of teams in the T20 World Cup to he held in India in October.

"Going into this World Cup I think we'll be feared by a lot of teams because of our white-ball form for the past four years," Collingwood said.

"The way you go about the game, putting the opposition under pressure, keep doing it mate." 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ea2YmHCwKS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 19, 2021

"We've got a lot of match winners from one to 11, who can win games from their own bat. Totally different teams from 2010 to now, but I don't think we could be in a better place.

"The team in 2010 was a team that came together right at the last moment, and we took a few risks, gambles on selection.

"We knew what kind of cricket we wanted to play but it hadn't been drilled into us over a long period of time, like this team has. I think this team is better prepared."

Asked about the importance of the series-decider, he said these kind of pressure situations would put them in perfect place ahead of the World Cup.

"It's a huge game. Both teams know that. Another great opportunity to get experience under the belt in knockout cricket. It's like a final for us. When you're leading into the World Cup you need these kinds of experiences to see how players deal with the pressure.

"It's just another experience that you can draw upon and use the memories of that," he added.

(With PTI inputs)