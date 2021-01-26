India vs England 2021: First two Tests to be played behind closed doors

The first two Tests will be held at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai, while the next two will be played at the renovated stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, there were reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was contemplating allowing 50 per cent crowd attendance at both Chepauk and Motera.

However, according to a latest directive from the local -- Tamil Nadu Cricket Association -- it has been decided to host both the matches behind closed doors.

Authorities have yet to decide whether the remaining Tests -- the third Test is a day-night match - will also be played behind closed doors.

India has seen the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, but the rate of new cases has slowed sharply in recent months, and most economic activity is returning to normal.

The series between India and England will be key to deciding the two finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship.

India top WTC table after series win, climb to 2nd spot in ICC Test rankings

India, the world's top Test nation after their stunning recent series win away in Australia, are virtually assured of a place in the final at Lord's in June.

England are fourth in the Test championship table behind New Zealand and Australia.

Following the Test series, the visitors will play five Twenty20 Internationals and three One-day Internationals in one of the most anticipated series in 2021.