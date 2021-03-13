India vs England 2021: Iyer feels the need to execute plans better

India were restricted to a paltry 124 in the first T20 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, unable to cope with a very disciplined pace bowling show by the visitors, spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

England took just a little more than 15 overs to overhaul the target.

Asked if India will need to step away from the new batting philosophy of going for the shots no matter what the situation, Iyer, who was the only bright spot in an otherwise dismal Indian innings said, "It won't change because if you see the batting line-up we've and the power-hitters down the line, we don't have to change anything to be honest."

"We've come with a plan and have to execute as much as possible because going into the world Cup we need to see to it that we tick all the boxes. This is a five-match series, so it's a perfect time to try different stuff and see what suits us," he added.

The selectors picked IPL performers like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia for the series while the in-form Rishabh Pant also made a return on the back of his strong international performances in the past couple of months.

Asked if he is under any pressure to perform, Iyer said, "I'm in no sort of pressure to perform, I'm playing freely, happily and enjoying my innings."

Iyer came out to bat at number five after Pant was promoted in the batting order. He said, batting position is not his concern.

"Coming into Indian team, you have to be flexible with which batting position you'll be batting. I haven't made any changes, it's just the mindset, what the team requires and (I) batted according to the situation," he said.

"It was a challenging situation, we had to keep playing the natural game and keep the scoreboard ticking irrespective of losing early wickets."

The second match will be held on Sunday.